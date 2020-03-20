2020 Best of Hoover winners

You nominated and voted for your favorite spots around Hoover, and the final votes of more than 5,150 total responses have been tallied.
The staff of the Hoover Sun is proud to announce the winners of Best of Hoover 2020:
FOOD AND DRINK
- Most Friendly Restaurant Service: Chick-fil-A — The Grove
- Most Kid-friendly Restaurant: Chick-fil-A — The Grove
- Best Breakfast/Brunch: First Watch — Hoover
- Best Date Night: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen
- Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot: Ashley Mac’s — Chace Lake
- Best Casual Dining: Front Porch
- Best Asian Food: Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking
- Best Italian Food: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen
- Best Mediterranean Food: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe — Chace Lake
- Best Mexican Food: Iguana Grill
- Best New Restaurant: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen
- Best Burger: Baha Burger
- Best Pizza: Tortugas Pizza
- Best Place for a Sweet Treat: Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe
- Best Cheese Dip: La Fiesta
- Best Dessert: Edgar’s Bakery — Strawberry Cake
BUSINESSES AND SERVICES
- Best New Business: Wild Roast Cafe
- Best Place to Buy a Gift: Wrapsody
- Best Children’s Store: buybuy BABY
- Best Women’s Clothing Store: Von Maur
- Best Store for Men: Duluth Trading Co.
- Best Place to Buy Home Decor: HomeGoods — Montgomery Highway
- Best Customer Service: Chickfil-A — The Grove
- Best Veterinarian: Hope Animal Clinic
- Best Mechanic Shop: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers — The Grove
- Best New Car Dealership: Hoover Toyota
- Best Used Car Dealership: CarMax
- Best Salon: Stone Salon
- Best Golf Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail — Ross Bridge
- Best Grocery Store: Publix Super Market — Trace Crossings
- Best Real Estate Agent: Drew Taylor
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
- Best Dentist: Kasey Davis Den - tistry
- Best Orthodontist: Birmingham Orthodontics — Hoover
- Best Workout Facility: Hoover YMCA
- Best Pediatrician: Greenvale Pediatrics — Hoover
- Best Family Practice: UAB Med - icine Hoover
- Best Pharmacy: Walgreens — John Hawkins Parkway
- Best Spa: Spa at Ross Bridge
- Best Chiropractor: LakeCrest Chiropractic & Wellness
- Best Orthopedist: Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Cen - ter — Hoover
COMMUNITY
- Best Outdoor Space: Moss Rock Preserve
- Best Community Event: Bluff Park Art Show
- Best Neighborhood: Bluff Park
- Best Church Choir: Hunter Street Baptist Church
- Best Teacher: Allison Dolan, Bluff Park Elementary
- Best Place for Family Outing: Moss Rock Preserve