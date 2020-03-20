2020 Best of Hoover winners

You nominated and voted for your favorite spots around Hoover, and the final votes of more than 5,150 total responses have been tallied.

The staff of the Hoover Sun is proud to announce the winners of Best of Hoover 2020:

FOOD AND DRINK

Most Friendly Restaurant Service: Chick-fil-A — The Grove

Most Kid-friendly Restaurant: Chick-fil-A — The Grove

Best Breakfast/Brunch: First Watch — Hoover

Best Date Night: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen

Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot: Ashley Mac’s — Chace Lake

Best Casual Dining: Front Porch

Best Asian Food: Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking

Best Italian Food: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen

Best Mediterranean Food: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe — Chace Lake

Best Mexican Food: Iguana Grill

Best New Restaurant: Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen

Best Burger: Baha Burger

Best Pizza: Tortugas Pizza

Best Place for a Sweet Treat: Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

Best Cheese Dip: La Fiesta

Best Dessert: Edgar’s Bakery — Strawberry Cake

BUSINESSES AND SERVICES

Best New Business: Wild Roast Cafe

Best Place to Buy a Gift: Wrapsody

Best Children’s Store: buybuy BABY

Best Women’s Clothing Store: Von Maur

Best Store for Men: Duluth Trading Co.

Best Place to Buy Home Decor: HomeGoods — Montgomery Highway

Best Customer Service: Chickfil-A — The Grove

Best Veterinarian: Hope Animal Clinic

Best Mechanic Shop: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers — The Grove

Best New Car Dealership: Hoover Toyota

Best Used Car Dealership: CarMax

Best Salon: Stone Salon

Best Golf Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail — Ross Bridge

Best Grocery Store: Publix Super Market — Trace Crossings

Best Real Estate Agent: Drew Taylor

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Best Dentist: Kasey Davis Den - tistry

Best Orthodontist: Birmingham Orthodontics — Hoover

Best Workout Facility: Hoover YMCA

Best Pediatrician: Greenvale Pediatrics — Hoover

Best Family Practice: UAB Med - icine Hoover

Best Pharmacy: Walgreens — John Hawkins Parkway

Best Spa: Spa at Ross Bridge

Best Chiropractor: LakeCrest Chiropractic & Wellness

Best Orthopedist: Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Cen - ter — Hoover

COMMUNITY