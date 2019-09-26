2019 Taste of Hoover returns to Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Brittany Toole, right, stops by The Cajun Steamertable at the 2018 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens.

There are so many restaurants and eateries in Hoover that it’s easy to miss some of them.

Aldridge Gardens wants to give people a taste of what the city has to offer from a culinary perspective and raise money for the gardens with its eighth Taste of Hoover event Oct. 10.

For $50, people can get samples of food and drinks from a variety of restaurants, caterers and other food and drink providers from 5-8 p.m. Members of Aldridge Gardens get a $5 discount, and children 12 and younger get in free.

The vendors set up tables in the area around the main house and pavilion at the gardens while people make their selections and mingle. Last year, there were 26 restaurants, five caterers and several other food and drink providers.

Aldridge is still lining up participants, but some that have signed up include Chattanooga Whiskey, Gourmet Pantry, Happy Catering, Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute, Jim ‘n Nick’s BarB-Q, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Royal Cup Coffee, Savoie Catering, Simply Infused and The Whole Scoop.

For the second year in a row, the Birmingham Heritage Band will provide entertainment, said Tynette Lynch, the CEO for Aldridge Gardens and the city’s director of tourism and hospitality.

Last year’s Taste of Hoover drew an estimated 400 or more guests and raised about $15,000 for Aldridge Gardens, Lynch said.

Tickets for the event normally don’t start selling strongly until late September, but sales already were going quickly in early August this year, she said. “We’re so excited.”

Organizers limit the number of tickets that can be sold to try to avoid running out of food and make sure those who do buy tickets have plenty of selection, Lynch said.

Hoover Sun is a co-sponsor of Taste of Hoover but does not receive anything from ticket sales. Tickets are available for purchase at aldridgegardens.com

Vendors who wish to participate can contact Tynette Lynch at 682-8019, ext. 101 or Amanda Callahan at 919-5859 or amanda@goproeventsolutions.com.