2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy raises more than $60,000

Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy15
Between 700 to 800 people showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy13
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy3
Elvira and Fred Williams of Lincoln, Alabama, were among 700 to 800 people who showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Their son, Kareem, died from a seizure last year at the age of 38. He was a Birmingham police officer.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy1
Adina Barnett of Moody, Alabama, poses for a photo prior ot the start of the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy11
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy14
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy18
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy19
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy21
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy22
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy23
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy4
U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer speaks to the crowd prior to the start of the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy5
A group of young boys prepares for the start of the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy6
Emily Rex and Caroline Rowe sing the national anthem just prior to the start of the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy7
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy8
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy9
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy26
Between 700 to 800 people showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Among them were Jane Warren, at left, and her daughters Leah Deason and Katie Williams and grandson Ozzie Deason. Ozzie has a rare form of epilepsy called infinite spams and has had multiple seizures every day for 498 days straight.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy25
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy24
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy20
Leah Deason of Hoover, Alabama, pushes her 22-month-old son, Ozzie, in a stroller during the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Ozzie has a rare form of epilepsy called infinite spams and has had multiple seizures every day for 498 days straight.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy2
Nancy and Steve Stewart of Gadsden, Alabama, center, were among 7oo to 800 people who showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Their dog, Jax, helps alert Nancy when she senses Nancy is about to have a seizure.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy17
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy16
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy10
Photo by Jon Anderson
191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy12
Between 700 and 800 people turned out Saturday morning for the second annual Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham.
The event was put on by the Hoover-based Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama and raised more than $61,000 for the foundation’s work, said Sara Franklin, the foundation’s executive director.
This year’s walk far surpassed results from last year’s event, which drew about 230 people and raised $13,000, Franklin said. The goal this year was to attract 350 people and raise $50,000, she said. More than 600 people registered for the walk this year, and others came with them.
Franklin said she is thankful for all the people who raised money and came out to show support for the cause. Money from the event is used to raise awareness about epilepsy and support research and services for people with the disorder. This is the biggest fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.
Just prior to the walk, Hoover resident Leah Deason shared with the crowd about the struggle her 22-month-old son, Ozzie, has with epilepsy. In June 2018, he was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called infinite spasms.
Ozzie has gone 498 days with multiple seizures every day, Deason shared. Doctors have tried 10 medications that have failed him, and he now is considered medication-resistant, she said.
No child should have to endure what he has gone through, she said. She’s hoping doctors can find a cure for him and the millions of other people with epilepsy, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States, including more than 54,000 people in Alabama, are affected by epilepsy.
Fred and Elvira Williams of Lincoln were among the hundreds of people who took part in the walk Saturday morning. They were there in honor of their son, Kareem, who died from a seizure last year at the age of 38. He was a Birmingham police officer.
Adina Barnett of Moody was there to show support for her 16-year-old daughter, Sophia, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 13.
She is hoping the donations she and others raised will make a difference, she said. Plus “it’s just a fun event. It’s a beautiful day.”
For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama or to find out how to make a donation, go to epilepsy.com/alabama.