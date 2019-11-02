2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy raises more than $60,000

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy15 Between 700 to 800 people showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy13 Between 700 to 800 people showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191102_Walk_to_end_epilepsy3 Elvira and Fred Williams of Lincoln, Alabama, were among 700 to 800 people who showed up for the 2019 Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Their son, Kareem, died from a seizure last year at the age of 38. Between 700 and 800 people turned out Saturday morning for the second annual Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham.

The event was put on by the Hoover-based Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama and raised more than $61,000 for the foundation’s work, said Sara Franklin, the foundation’s executive director.

This year’s walk far surpassed results from last year’s event, which drew about 230 people and raised $13,000, Franklin said. The goal this year was to attract 350 people and raise $50,000, she said. More than 600 people registered for the walk this year, and others came with them.

Franklin said she is thankful for all the people who raised money and came out to show support for the cause. Money from the event is used to raise awareness about epilepsy and support research and services for people with the disorder. This is the biggest fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.

Just prior to the walk, Hoover resident Leah Deason shared with the crowd about the struggle her 22-month-old son, Ozzie, has with epilepsy. In June 2018, he was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called infinite spasms.

Ozzie has gone 498 days with multiple seizures every day, Deason shared. Doctors have tried 10 medications that have failed him, and he now is considered medication-resistant, she said.

No child should have to endure what he has gone through, she said. She’s hoping doctors can find a cure for him and the millions of other people with epilepsy, she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States, including more than 54,000 people in Alabama, are affected by epilepsy.

Fred and Elvira Williams of Lincoln were among the hundreds of people who took part in the walk Saturday morning. They were there in honor of their son, Kareem, who died from a seizure last year at the age of 38. He was a Birmingham police officer.

Adina Barnett of Moody was there to show support for her 16-year-old daughter, Sophia, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 13.

She is hoping the donations she and others raised will make a difference, she said. Plus “it’s just a fun event. It’s a beautiful day.”

For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama or to find out how to make a donation, go to epilepsy.com/alabama.