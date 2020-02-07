National Signing Day: Bucs, Jags recognize signees

by

×

1 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Jordan Moore speaks as she and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

2 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Hoover’s Robby Ashford speaks with the media after signing his National Letters of Intent to play football and baseball at the University of Oregon on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

3 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Hoover basketball coach Charles Burkett looks down as he speaks about P.J. King on National Signing Day in the Hoover High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

4 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Madison Adamson, center, speaks as she and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

5 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Members of the Hoover basketball team stand with their teammate P.J. King on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

6 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Taylor Girouard, right, hugs her teammate Ellie Alexander as they were among a group of 34 seniors at Hoover that signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

7 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Cooper Tullo speaks as he and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

8 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

A group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

9 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Olivia Woodruff FaceTime’s her dad, Woody Woodruff, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Hunter College on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

10 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Hoover’s Jonathan Martin signed his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of Alabama on National Signing Day in the Hoover High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

11 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Jaxson Lucas, joined by his family and coach, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Marion Military Institute on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

12 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Ward Lockhart, joined by his family and coach, puts on a ball cap after signing a National Letter of Intent for swimming at Rollins College on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

13 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Jacob Jenkins, joined by his family and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Jacksonville State University on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

14 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Olivia Stark, joined by her parents and volleyball coach Kellye Bowen, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

15 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Paris Morris, joined by her parents Japonica and Carl Morris, and volleyball coach Kellye Bowen, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

16 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Austin Stallworth, joined by his family and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent for swimming at the Birmingham Southern College on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

17 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Sarah Ashlee Barker speaks with the media after signing a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Georgia on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

18 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Colton Ledbetter puts on a Samford ball cap, joined by his parents and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Samford University on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

19 of 19

National Signing Day

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

National Signing Day

Sarah Ashlee Barker speaks with the media after signing a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Georgia on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

On National Signing Day 2020, several local schools honored many of the student-athletes preparing to enter the world of college athletics upon graduation. Hoover and Spain Park combined to recognize more than 45 student-athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic pursuits at the college level.

Photos by Erin Nelson.

Hoover Buccaneers

P.J. King

  • Sport: Basketball
  • School: University of Mobile

Madison Adamson

  • Sport: Basketball
  • School: United States Air Force Academy

Avery Anderson

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Mississippi University for Women

Colby Davis

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Marion Military Institute

Lawrence Hammonds

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Snead State Community College

Colson Lawrence

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Wallace State Community College

Kole Roberts

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Snead State Community College

Robby Ashford

  • Sport: Baseball/Football
  • School: University of Oregon

David Bodden

  • Sport: Football
  • School: University of West Georgia

Jamari Buye

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Itasca Community College

Kory Chapman

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Austin Peay State University

Joseph Davis

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Miles College

Anthony Hayes

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Itasca Community College

Seth Parker

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Columbia University

Aarren Smith

  • Sport: Football
  • School: University of West Alabama

Juan Sparks

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Morgan State University

Cooper Tullo

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Belhaven University

Kobe Williams

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Millsaps College

Richard Ujueta

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: Belhaven University

Seth Davis

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: University of Southern Indiana

Ellie Alexander

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: Faulkner University

Taylor Girouard

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: William Carey University

Haley Lowell

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: Oglethorpe University

Kyla Shaw

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: Belhaven University

Mackenzie Smith

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: University of Memphis

Jordan Moore

  • Sport: Softball
  • School: Samford University

Atira McGowan

  • Sport: Softball
  • School: Mercer University

Harper Niblett

  • Sport: Softball
  • School: Wallace State Community College

Katie Norris

  • Sport: Softball
  • School: Millsaps College

Olivia Woodruff

  • Sport: Softball
  • School: Hunter College

Jonathan Martin

  • Sport: Track and field
  • School: University of Alabama

Anna Kay Clark

  • Sport: Track and field
  • School: Harding University

Laurel Burkhardt

  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: The University of the South

Amelia Johnigan

  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: University of West Alabama

Spain Park Jaguars

Sarah Ashlee Barker

  • Sport: Basketball
  • School: University of Georgia

Hayden Carner

  • Sport: Golf
  • School: Central Alabama Community College

Justin Fisher

  • Sport: Soccer
  • School: Union University

Jacob Jenkins

  • Sport: Football
  • School: Jacksonville State University

Colton Ledbetter

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Samford University

Ward Lockhart

  • Sport: Swimming
  • School: Rollins College

Jaxson Lucas

  • Sport: Baseball
  • School: Marion Military Institute

Paris Morris

  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Ryan Stafford

  • Sport: Tennis
  • School: The University of the South

Austin Stallworth

  • Sport: Swimming
  • School: Birmingham-Southern College

Olivia Stark

  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Marilyn Steed

  • Sport: Golf
  • School: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Abby Brown Strohmeier

  • Sport: Swimming
  • School: Liberty University

Alex Wright

  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: Lawson State Community College

Tags

by

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours