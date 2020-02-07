National Signing Day: Bucs, Jags recognize signees

1 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Jordan Moore speaks as she and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
2 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Hoover’s Robby Ashford speaks with the media after signing his National Letters of Intent to play football and baseball at the University of Oregon on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
3 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Hoover basketball coach Charles Burkett looks down as he speaks about P.J. King on National Signing Day in the Hoover High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
4 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Madison Adamson, center, speaks as she and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
5 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Members of the Hoover basketball team stand with their teammate P.J. King on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
6 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Taylor Girouard, right, hugs her teammate Ellie Alexander as they were among a group of 34 seniors at Hoover that signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
7 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Cooper Tullo speaks as he and a group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
8 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
A group of 34 seniors at Hoover signed National Letters of Intent for athletics scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
9 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Olivia Woodruff FaceTime’s her dad, Woody Woodruff, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Hunter College on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
10 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Hoover’s Jonathan Martin signed his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of Alabama on National Signing Day in the Hoover High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
11 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Jaxson Lucas, joined by his family and coach, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Marion Military Institute on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
12 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Ward Lockhart, joined by his family and coach, puts on a ball cap after signing a National Letter of Intent for swimming at Rollins College on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
13 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Jacob Jenkins, joined by his family and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Jacksonville State University on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
14 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Olivia Stark, joined by her parents and volleyball coach Kellye Bowen, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
15 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Paris Morris, joined by her parents Japonica and Carl Morris, and volleyball coach Kellye Bowen, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
16 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Austin Stallworth, joined by his family and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent for swimming at the Birmingham Southern College on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
17 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Sarah Ashlee Barker speaks with the media after signing a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Georgia on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
18 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Colton Ledbetter puts on a Samford ball cap, joined by his parents and coach, after signing a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Samford University on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
19 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
National Signing Day
Sarah Ashlee Barker speaks with the media after signing a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Georgia on National Signing Day in the Spain Park High School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
On National Signing Day 2020, several local schools honored many of the student-athletes preparing to enter the world of college athletics upon graduation. Hoover and Spain Park combined to recognize more than 45 student-athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic pursuits at the college level.
Photos by Erin Nelson.
Hoover Buccaneers
P.J. King
- Sport: Basketball
- School: University of Mobile
Madison Adamson
- Sport: Basketball
- School: United States Air Force Academy
Avery Anderson
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Mississippi University for Women
Colby Davis
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Marion Military Institute
Lawrence Hammonds
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Snead State Community College
Colson Lawrence
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Wallace State Community College
Kole Roberts
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Snead State Community College
Robby Ashford
- Sport: Baseball/Football
- School: University of Oregon
David Bodden
- Sport: Football
- School: University of West Georgia
Jamari Buye
- Sport: Football
- School: Itasca Community College
Kory Chapman
- Sport: Football
- School: Austin Peay State University
Joseph Davis
- Sport: Football
- School: Miles College
Anthony Hayes
- Sport: Football
- School: Itasca Community College
Seth Parker
- Sport: Football
- School: Columbia University
Aarren Smith
- Sport: Football
- School: University of West Alabama
Juan Sparks
- Sport: Football
- School: Morgan State University
Cooper Tullo
- Sport: Football
- School: Belhaven University
Kobe Williams
- Sport: Football
- School: Millsaps College
Richard Ujueta
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Belhaven University
Seth Davis
- Sport: Soccer
- School: University of Southern Indiana
Ellie Alexander
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Faulkner University
Taylor Girouard
- Sport: Soccer
- School: William Carey University
Haley Lowell
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Oglethorpe University
Kyla Shaw
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Belhaven University
Mackenzie Smith
- Sport: Soccer
- School: University of Memphis
Jordan Moore
- Sport: Softball
- School: Samford University
Atira McGowan
- Sport: Softball
- School: Mercer University
Harper Niblett
- Sport: Softball
- School: Wallace State Community College
Katie Norris
- Sport: Softball
- School: Millsaps College
Olivia Woodruff
- Sport: Softball
- School: Hunter College
Jonathan Martin
- Sport: Track and field
- School: University of Alabama
Anna Kay Clark
- Sport: Track and field
- School: Harding University
Laurel Burkhardt
- Sport: Volleyball
- School: The University of the South
Amelia Johnigan
- Sport: Volleyball
- School: University of West Alabama
Spain Park Jaguars
Sarah Ashlee Barker
- Sport: Basketball
- School: University of Georgia
Hayden Carner
- Sport: Golf
- School: Central Alabama Community College
Justin Fisher
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Union University
Jacob Jenkins
- Sport: Football
- School: Jacksonville State University
Colton Ledbetter
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Samford University
Ward Lockhart
- Sport: Swimming
- School: Rollins College
Jaxson Lucas
- Sport: Baseball
- School: Marion Military Institute
Paris Morris
- Sport: Volleyball
- School: University of Alabama in Huntsville
Ryan Stafford
- Sport: Tennis
- School: The University of the South
Austin Stallworth
- Sport: Swimming
- School: Birmingham-Southern College
Olivia Stark
- Sport: Volleyball
- School: University of Alabama in Huntsville
Marilyn Steed
- Sport: Golf
- School: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Abby Brown Strohmeier
- Sport: Swimming
- School: Liberty University
Alex Wright
- Sport: Volleyball
- School: Lawson State Community College