Zentangle Moody Blues

Zentangle Moody Blues - Zentangle is a fun and relaxing art form using repetitive patterns to create beautiful images. Join Certified Zentangle Teacher Darla Williamson as we use use blue/black Micron PN pen, a Blue Micron pen, and white charcoal all on Gray paper! Such a cool look! The class is $35 and includes all supplies. https://tangledstones.com/classes

Info

Tangled Stones Studio 736B Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
2053052082
Hoover Sun

