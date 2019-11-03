Youth Lacrosse TryLax

Hoover Youth Lacrosse presents TryLax. A 90 minute, introductory US Lacrosse sponsored experience for kids who have never played before, but are thinking they might want to. Clinic will be conducted by US Lacrosse trained coaches from the community, in an effort to connect Hoover kids with our youth lacrosse program. For girls and boys ages 8-14. Participants get a FREE lacrosse stick and ball (to keep) and also get a 1-year US Lacrosse Membership. Cost is $35. Register at gbyla.org or follow the link below. Limited to the first 100 registrants.