Youth Lacrosse TryLax NEW Player Clinic

Hoover Met 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

A 90-minute introductory lacrosse experience for GIRLS & BOYS (grades 1-8) who have never played lacrosse but are thinking they might want to. The clinic features a fun and fast-paced curriculum delivered by Hoover-area coaches to help connect you with the sport of lacrosse. We will also have information on-site about our spring 2021 regular-season program.

Hoover Met 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
