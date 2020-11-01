A 90-minute introductory lacrosse experience for GIRLS & BOYS (grades 1-8) who have never played lacrosse but are thinking they might want to. The clinic features a fun and fast-paced curriculum delivered by Hoover-area coaches to help connect you with the sport of lacrosse. We will also have information on-site about our spring 2021 regular-season program.
Youth Lacrosse TryLax NEW Player Clinic
Hoover Met 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
