Young People's Concert: Once Upon a Time

Adventure with heroes, villains, and heroines--have the best stories already been told? Your students can help the Alabama Symphony Orchestra write the next epic fantasy with "Once Upon a Time." Explore the elements of storytelling, and how music with your imagination can come together in this interactive 'choose your own” concert experience.The orchestra will also be joined by opera singers and ballet dancers to help ASO musicians and your students tell the next great story!

All tickets are $8. Schools receive 1 free chaperone ticket for every 10 student tickets bought.

Questions? Contact Maria Wilson, Education Initiatives Manager, at mwilson@alabamasymphony.org, 205.314.6936