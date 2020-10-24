Write Club

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers via Zoom.

Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required.

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94713923771?pwd=SGNiNFRzZmhtSlI3WXVwcEs2NmZIQT09

Meeting ID: 947 1392 3771

Passcode: 964159

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Library
to
Google Calendar - Write Club - 2020-10-24 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Write Club - 2020-10-24 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Write Club - 2020-10-24 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Write Club - 2020-10-24 10:30:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

Submit Yours