Write Club via Zoom

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers.

Join local author Ingrid Seymour as she discusses publishing, marketing, author websites, and social media presence.

Ingrid Seymour is a USA Today Bestselling Author. When she’s not writing books, she spends her time working as a software engineer, cooking exotic recipes, hanging out with her family and working out. She writes young adult and new adult fiction in a variety of genres, including Sci-Fi, urban fantasy, romance, paranormal and horror.

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/93407239532?pwd=WEdGVDNudHVJREhFSWlpaDA3SmJsUT09

Meeting ID: 934 0723 9532

Passcode: 324952

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Library
12054447820
to
Google Calendar - Write Club via Zoom - 2021-01-23 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Write Club via Zoom - 2021-01-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Write Club via Zoom - 2021-01-23 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Write Club via Zoom - 2021-01-23 10:30:00 ical