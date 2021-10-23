Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers--in person or on Zoom.

Write Club is an informal group where local writers can get together and share pieces of their works (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and get feedback and constructive criticism from their peers. We provide a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss the craft of writing and share information on local literary events and resources.

This group is open to everyone. To request more information or to sign up for the Write Club's monthly newsletter, email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 to register to attend in person or to attend virtually.

IN PERSON LOCATION: Shakespeare Room