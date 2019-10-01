OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents World Religions with instructors who practice and teach the faith. Learn about various faiths and how we have more in common than we do differences.

Oct. 1: Hinduism with Pratibha Share, teacher, Hindu Temple and Cultural Center.

Oct. 8: Judaism with Barry Ivker, retired Professor of Comparative Literature and ongoing lifetime of Judaic studies.

Oct. 15: Christianity with Bill King, retired Episcopal Priest.

Oct 22: NO CLASS.

Oct. 29: Islam with President of Birmingham Islamic Society Ashfaq Taufique.

See olli.ua.edu for complete course offerings.