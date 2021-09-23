OLLI of Greater Birmingham Talk: The World Games 2022

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents a talk on The World Games 2022 with Kathy Boswell. The World Games is an international sports event held every four years in the year following the Summer Olympics. The pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world's best athletes in 30+ unique sports, The World Games generates worldwide exposure and provides a highly visible stage for athletes from more than 100 countries. Learn about this event in Birmingham in July 2022 and the estimated $256 million economic impact for the city. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of courses.