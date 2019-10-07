World Congress on Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering

Rafaelhoteles Forum Alcala Calle de Bulgaria 2, 28802 Alcala de Henares, 28802, Spain

PULSUS cordially welcome researchers, academicians, students and business professionals in the field of Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering from around the world to participate in the upcoming Petrochemistry 2019. The meeting for this year will revolve around the theme “Ground breaking Petroleum and Chemical Resource to Progress the Future” thus relaying the most cutting-edge findings in the field of Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering.

Rafaelhoteles Forum Alcala Calle de Bulgaria 2, 28802 Alcala de Henares, 28802, Spain
