Wonder Women: STEM in Motion, a Career Exploration Day for Girls ages 13-18

to

Online Webinar Hoover, Alabama

For Girls 13 through High School

FREE, but RSVP Required - Space is limited!

Hear from the women of MotionMobs what it's like to be a woman in a technology career and how they got there! They'll talk school, first jobs, and the daily reality of working for a software company.

Afterwards stick around and grab some brunch!

