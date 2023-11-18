The Dance Studio, a local dance company, proudly announces the original staging of The Wizard of Oz Ballet on Saturday, November 18th. Performances will take place at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre at 2:00pm and 6:00pm.

Combining the enchanting narrative of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale with the unparalleled grace and athleticism of ballet, this captivating production promises to transport audiences. Under the direction of award-winning choreographer Jaclyn Horsley Shiflett, who seamlessly blends classical techniques with modern storytelling, this exquisitely choreographed spectacle brings to life Dorothy's adventures in the Land of Oz. With sumptuous costumes, lovingly hand-crafted sets, and a talented ensemble, The Wizard of Oz Ballet will captivate ballet enthusiasts and all those seeking a magical experience this Holiday Season. Tickets are available at https://www.thedancestudio.art/. Secure your tickets early as they are sure to sell out swiftly.