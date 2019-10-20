The Wild & Scenic Film Festival showcases a program of short films illustrating not only the challenges facing our planet but the work communities are doing to protect the environment and the places we love. The stories give us a sense of place and what it means to be responsible stewards of the earth.

At the festival, you’ll LEARN new ideas from a selection of inspiring environmental films with hard hitting topics including water issues, wilderness preservation, citizen activism and more.

You’ll EXPERIENCE the adrenaline of kayaking the wildest rivers, climbing the highest peaks and trekking across the globe with adventure films from around the world.

You’ll EXPLORE the issues and movements with leading environmental activists and professionals.

And you’ll CELEBRATE the natural and wild world around us all.

The festival also features the four short documentaries created as part of the Southern Exposure Film Fellowship program, which brings emerging filmmakers from across the country in to the Alabama to create short documentaries about environmental issues impacting our special people and places throughout the state.