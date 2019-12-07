Brookwood Village’s White Glove Santa event provides an opportunity for children with Autism and other disabilities to visit with Santa in a quiet, more intimate setting. Children can also enjoy arts and crafts during this free event. Photo packages will be available for purchase, and free tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.
White Glove Santa
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Upcoming Events