Well-Made Workshop: Spooky Spray Dye

Make a Halloween design on cotton, using stencils and diluted bleach. Come and go event 3pm - 5pm. Recommended ages 8 & up. Bring your own 100% cotton, black t-shirt or other item (tea towel, washcloth, etc.) to the Plaza Patio and create a fun, seasonal design. Black or dark color fabric will work best for this project. Stencils and bleach solution provided. LOCATION: Plaza Patio