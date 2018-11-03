Walking to Remember

Riverchase Galleria 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Walking to Remember, the largest annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, will be held at Riverchase Galleria on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a.m., according to ACA spokesman Vance Holder. As participants walk laps inside the Galleria, they not only raise money but also spark much-needed conversation of dementia, according to Holder. 

The ACA also offers support groups, a telephone helpline and community education programs. For details, go to alzca.org.

