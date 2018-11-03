Walking to Remember, the largest annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, will be held at Riverchase Galleria on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a.m., according to ACA spokesman Vance Holder. As participants walk laps inside the Galleria, they not only raise money but also spark much-needed conversation of dementia, according to Holder.

The ACA also offers support groups, a telephone helpline and community education programs. For details, go to alzca.org.