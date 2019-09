The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama will be holding the statewide Walk to END EPILEPSY® on November 2, 2019 at Railroad Park from 11:00am – 1:00pm.

The Walk to END EPILEPSY brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. This family-friendly Walk will bring more than 300 people to support the Epilepsy Foundation’s fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy.