Volunteer at the Borgen Project - Fight Poverty

Please join me for an open dialogue and discussion of global poverty and how we can help. I am an intern with the Borgen Project, a non-profit fighting to combat world poverty through advocacy, mobilization, and education. While striving to downsize poverty as a whole, they also exist to place poverty at the forefront of foreign policy. Did you know approximately 1% of the entire United States’ federal budget goes to foreign aid?

If you would like more detailed information about this organization and its mission, I encourage you to visit their website, www.borgenproject.org. I look forward to this time learning and talking more about the global poverty issue, the Borgen Projects impact, and how we all can get involved. Hope to see you there - please feel free to drop in and out as you please!