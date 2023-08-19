Beep Beep! Join Vocabby’s World®️ and your ArtPlay friends to learn new vocabulary words! We will explore new words through song, movement and creativity. (Children Ages: 0-5 years)

Vocabby’s World is a community vocabulary program in partnership with ArtPlay and sponsored by PNC Foundation. The adventures of Vocabby take pre-K children on travels around the world as they learn vocabulary words through science and arts concepts. Through this partnership, ArtPlay is providing hands-on activities that reach families in our communities and across the country. Free books, curriculum and art materials reinforce the new vocabulary learned.

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Julie Danley, jldanley@uab.edu.