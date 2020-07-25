Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest

The 2020 SciFi/Fantasy Fest is going virtual this year! Enjoy lively discussions, gaming and even prop building and costume contests, all from the comfort of your own Batcave! I mean home! Horror novelist Grady Hendrix, Dungeons and Dragons podcasters The DungeonCast, and actors John Anderson and Matthew Atchley will join us for the fun. Visit our website (www.hplscifi.com) and follow us on social media for all the latest information.