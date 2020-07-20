Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor

Are you ready for an adventure? Then join Bob Meyer as he introduces you to the original fantasy game, Blackmoor (1970). He's played with originator, David Arneson, and now wants to be a Gamemaster for you. He know the rules - all you need are two, 6-sided dice and a mission to have fun!

Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Email madalyn.cohron@hooverlibrary.org to reserve your spot, beginning Monday, June 29. Registration will close on Sunday, July 19.