Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Are you ready for an adventure? Then join Bob Meyer as he introduces you to the original fantasy game, Blackmoor (1970). He's played with originator, David Arneson, and now wants to be a Gamemaster for you. He know the rules - all you need are two, 6-sided dice and a mission to have fun!

Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Email madalyn.cohron@hooverlibrary.org to reserve your spot, beginning Monday, June 29. Registration will close on Sunday, July 19.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Google Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-20 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-22 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Blackmoor - 2020-07-24 18:00:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours