VIRTUAL SciFi/Fantasy Fest

The 2021 SciFi/Fantasy Fest is going virtual this year. Will include lively discussions on popular science fiction, fantasy and pop culture topics.

As an added bonus, horror novelist and SciFi/Fantasy Fest veteran Grady Hendrix will participate. Panels will be viewable via Facebook and YouTube. Visit the festival website (www.hplscifi.com) and follow on social media for all the latest information. You can also register to receive email reminders and updates about the festival. Call 205-444-7820 for more information.

