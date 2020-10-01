Virtual Pink Up the Pace 2020

The 3rd annual Pink Up the Pace, presented by Vulcan Materials, is going virtual! Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research by running with us during the month of October.

Brought to you by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, this month-long event features three run options:

A time challenge, which will challenge runners to submit their fastest 5K time.

A distance challenge, which will connect runners across the state of Alabama to collaboratively reach 4,120 miles, to represent the 4,120 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Alabama this year.

A 1-mile fun run, bike and scooter race, which will encourage Alabama's kids to get involved in funding life-saving research.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children (ages 4-12). Registration fee also includes a t-shirt.

To register or learn more, please visit: https://bcrfa.networkforgood.com/events/17213-pink-up-the-pace-5k-dolly-dash-2020