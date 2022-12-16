Vintage Videos It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there. Directed by Frank Capra. Runtime — 2 hours, 9 minutes. Free admission and refreshments.
LOCATION: Hoover Library Theatre
