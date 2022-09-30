Vintage Videos: "Sabrina" (1954)

A playboy becomes interested in the daughter of his family's chauffeur, but it's his more serious brother who would be the better man for her. Chauffeur's daughter Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn) returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the attention of David (William Holden), the playboy son of her father's rich employers. David woos and wins Sabrina, who has always been in love with him. However, their romance is threatened by David's serious older brother, Linus (Humphrey Bogart), who runs the family business and is relying on David to marry an heiress in order for a crucial merger to take place. Directed by Billy Wilder. Runtime - 112 minutes. Free admission and refreshments. LOCATION: The Library Theatre