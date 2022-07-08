Vintage Videos: "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)

A naive youth leader is appointed to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. When the idealistic young Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) winds up appointed to the U.S. Senate, he gains the mentorship of Sen. Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). However, Paine isn't as noble as his reputation would indicate, and he becomes involved in a scheme to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys' campsite where a more lucrative project could go. Determined to stand up against Paine and his corrupt peers, Smith takes his case to the Senate floor. Directed by Frank Capra. Runtime - 2 hours, 9 minutes. Free admission and refreshments. Call 205-444-7800 for more information. Location: The Library Theatre