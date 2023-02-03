Vintage Videos An Affair to Remember (1957)

Classic film series for adults A man (Cary Grant) and a woman (Deborah Kerr) have a romance while on a cruise from Europe to New York. Despite being engaged to other people, both agree to reunite at the top of the Empire State Building in six months. However, an unfortunate accident keeps her from the reunion, and he fears that she has married or does not love him anymore. Directed by Leo McCarey Runtime - 1h 55m FREE admission and refreshments LOCATION: The Library Theatre