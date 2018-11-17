Transitioning from military to civilian life is a difficult time for military families. This expo is designed to help veterans and families network with all the area services and businesses that want to assist them. We have invited potential employers, social organizations, fitness organizations, outreach services and local businesses supporting veterans. We will have a panel discussion with various speakers providing valuable information to military families. We also will have games and activities for the kids, food trucks and more.
Veterans & Family Empowerment Expo
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
