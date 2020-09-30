OLLI at UA presents Using Your Imagination in a Time You Never Imagined with Bill Fitts, author of the "Needed Killing" mystery series, and "Song of Narne" fantasy novels. Shakespeare wrote "King Lear" during an epidemic that closed theaters and kept people in their homes. Samuel Pepys recorded life in 17th century London during a deadly bubonic plague and there are many other examples of creativity during quarantine. Bill Fitts will explore if creativity is sparked during quarantine and social isolation. All OLLI classes are offered thru Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, there are free Zoom basic training classes as well. Classes are free, but you must sign up in advance to receive the link to the class. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.