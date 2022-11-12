United Women of Faith Holiday Bazaar

to

St. Mark United Methodist Church 2901 Columbiana Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

The United Women in Faith at Saint Mark United Methodist Church are having a Holiday Bazaar in the church gym at 2901 Columbiana Road on  Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to shop for  Christmas treasures, crafts, jams and jellies, holiday cakes and pies, and handmade items.

205-822-5980
