United Women of Faith Holiday Bazaar
to
St. Mark United Methodist Church 2901 Columbiana Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
The United Women in Faith at Saint Mark United Methodist Church are having a Holiday Bazaar in the church gym at 2901 Columbiana Road on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to shop for Christmas treasures, crafts, jams and jellies, holiday cakes and pies, and handmade items.
