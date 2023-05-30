Ukulele Camp For Beginners at Mason Music

Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226

If you have an elementary-age child who is excited about music and loves the idea of playing a fun beginner instrument, then Mason Music Ukulele Camp for Beginners is the perfect fit. This camp is designed to guide students ages 6-10 through ukulele basics like chords, strumming, tuning, and best practice habits so that by the end of the week campers are playing actual songs!

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, events
