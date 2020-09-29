True Crime Book Club: The Cadaver King

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!

The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist: A True Story of Injustice in the American South by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - True Crime Book Club: The Cadaver King - 2020-09-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Crime Book Club: The Cadaver King - 2020-09-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Crime Book Club: The Cadaver King - 2020-09-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Crime Book Club: The Cadaver King - 2020-09-29 18:30:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

Submit Yours