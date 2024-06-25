True Crime Book Club Tangled Vines by John Glatt

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!

To join via Zoom, please click this Zoom Meeting Link.

In Tangled Vines, bestselling true crime author John Glatt reconstructs the rise of the prestigious Murdaugh family and the shocking double murder that led to the downfall of its patriarch, Alex Murdaugh.

Locations: Friends Meeting Room, Zoom Room 3

