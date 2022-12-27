True Crime Book Club In the Still of the Night by Ann Rule
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!
In the Still of the Night: The Strange Death of Ronda Reynolds and Her Mother's Unceasing Quest for the Truth by Ann Rule
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747.
LOCATION: Zoom Room 3, Fitzgerald Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library