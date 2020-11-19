Trivia Night: American Authors
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Compete in our trivia night for great prizes. Play with a team or solo!
Need to get inspired for NaNoWriMo? Come to our American Authors Trivia Night to remember famous authors who inspired you to get your write on (or who inspired you to study ANYTHING but English/Literature).
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/92759514497?pwd=Yml0UkZmNi9QRG80SVBOOXIyOEovdz09
Meeting ID: 927 5951 4497
Passcode: 382788

