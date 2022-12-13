Treasure Hunt: Introduction to Geocaching

Looking for a way to exercise both mind and body? Try geocaching. What is Geocaching? Geocaching (JEE-oh-cash-ing), is essentially a giant treasure hunt – with GPS devices. Players use the geocaching website and/or app to locate geocaches near them, then follow clues and their GPS/smartphone to a certain set of coordinates where they hunt for a geocache that another player has hidden at that location. Start a new hobby in 2023 and learn more with experienced instructors.

LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald Room