Come enjoy a special lunch on Thursday, Nov. 14, featuring chef demonstrations of holiday dishes you can prepare and holiday decorations available for purchase.

This special Guest Day which will include men and women at Riverchase Country Club is hosted by Shelby County Christian Women's Christian.

Speaker Deedy Tripp from Georgia will provide inspiration.

Cost is $20 which is payable at the door. Reservations are required by November 8. Call 205 529-1533 to make reservations.