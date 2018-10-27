The Autism Society of Alabama is partnering with the ExceptionalFoundation to host the second annual Touch a Truck event on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 to12 p.m. at The Preserve in Hoover.

The event will allow children the opportunity to explore emergency vehicles, constructionequipment and a variety of other trucks. Children will learn about each of the vehicles andwill have the chance to examine each one up close and play with the lights, sirens and otherfunctions. Some providers of vehicles for the event include the Hoover fire and policedepartments, Weil Wrecker and Sherman Industries.