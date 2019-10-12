Touch A Truck Hoover

The Autism Society of Alabama will host its 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on October 12th from 10:30AM – 12:30PM. The October “friend-raiser” will partner with the Alpha Xi Delta sorority at UAB for its role in the Leadership and Service Council’s, Into the Streets, which encourages students, faculty and staff to come together to improve education, health, economic prosperity and quality of life.

“We are really excited to have these college students get involved and volunteer with the Autism Society of Alabama. They will bring lots of energy and a new dynamic to the day of activities,” said event organizer Paul DeMarco.

The event will allow children the opportunity to explore emergency vehicles, construction equipment and a variety of other trucks. Children will learn about each of the vehicles and will have the chance to examine each one up close and play with lights and other functions.

Thanks to our sponsors, attendees can expect a monster truck, skid steer & tow truck from Weil Wrecker, a police car and fire truck from the City of Hoover, a boom truck from South West Water Company, 2 tractors from Tri-Green Equipment, a dune buggy from Elite Off Road and Performance plus a few other surprises. In addition to exploring trucks, the sorority has planned activities such as face-painting, games, arts n crafts and more.

Development Director, Lauren Reid understands the importance of these community events. “Children are often frightened by emergency vehicles so the event will serve as a way to let children learn about them in a comfortable setting to avoid anxiety in future emergency situations.”