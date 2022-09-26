Full Life Ahead, a non-profit serving teenagers and young adults with any kind of disability and their families, is hosting their first annual Toss for Hope Corn Hole Tournament. There will be 2 divisions of play, Competitive and Special Needs. All players should be 14 years old and up. Community resources will be on-hand to share information with families that have a young person with a disability. Join us for food, fun, prizes, and connection! Saturday, October 29th at Hargis Christian Camp in Chelsea.