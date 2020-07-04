Vulcan Park & Museum will once again ignite the sky atop Red Mountain with its traditional fireworks show, Thunder on the Mountain 2020, presented by Medical Properties Trust and Hibbett Sports.

For decades, Fourth of July celebrations in the greater Birmingham area have culminated with friends and families gathered to watch fireworks, hear great music and celebrate the nation’s independence.

As one of the state’s largest celebrations, it was imperative to assess the current conditions to ensure public safety for viewers of the show. Because the fireworks can be seen from miles around, viewers will be able to maintain safe distances from others, and those who are uncomfortable leaving home may watch the live broadcast on WBRC Fox 6 News.

It is a difficult time when many are hurting, Vulcan stands as a representation of each of us, inspiring us to respect our uniqueness as individuals and our strength as a unified community.

Jason Eppenger, chair of the Vulcan Park Foundation Board of Directors believes that uncertain times provide the opportunity to persevere and reflect on the important things – family, community, and freedom.

“We have faced many adversities this year and invite all to join Vulcan, the longstanding symbol of our community, to celebrate our resilience, potential and pride.” Eppenger said. “There is no better way to recognize the individuals who have put themselves at risk, not only for our liberties, but also for our health and safety during the pandemic.”

On July 4 at 9 p.m., the Magic City and surrounding areas are invited to view the show, while maintaining social distancing, from any vantage point where Vulcan and the skies above him can be seen without obstruction. At home viewers should tune in to WBRC Fox 6. This year’s show is dedicated in honor of those who have fought for our country’s independence and for essential workers who have worked to keep us safe and healthy.

With media partners, iHeart Media and LaJefa, spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on Magic 96.5, 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, , News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and also on La Jefa 98.3. WBRC Fox 6 will preempt the 9:00 news with a live broadcast of the show.

In the weeks leading up to the show, Vulcan Park & Museum has worked with a committee to create a unique score featuring a wide variety of artists such as Beyoncé, Chicago, Lionel Richie, Imagine Dragons and Kenney Chesney; then teamed up with Pyro Shows of Alabama who has expertly timed and choreographed the 20 minute, colorful firework display.

There will also be a photo contest for all to submit via Vulcan Park’s webpage. There will be three winners who will receive a prize pack. Be sure to check out visivulcan.com for more details.

Thunder on the Mountain 2020 is organized by Vulcan Park & Museum and presented by Medical Properties Trust and Hibbett Sports with additional support from the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Homewood, Protective Life Corp., Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Redmont Neighborhood Association, Pyro Shows of Alabama, Bryson and Courtney Stephens Family, BLOX LLC, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Porter White & Company, ServisFirst Bank, SPM Property Management, Renewal by Andersen Windows and Doors, LaJefa, iHeart Media Birmingham including Magic 96.5, News Radio 105.5, WERC, 103.7 The Q and 102.5 The Bull; and WBRC Fox 6 News. Also special thanks to the host of caring individual contributors.