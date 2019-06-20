The Bright House Foundation founded 10 years ago by Tony and Nancy Kurre is having its largest fundraiser yet. The Foundation assists families who are caring for a special needs child or adult and need assistance above and beyond what is available.

All Things Birmingham Live Auction will provide funding to continue the mission and assist more families. There will be iconic Birmingham food,GoodFellas Jazz, and a live auction featuring All Things Birmingham, both historical and present day. Tickets may be purchased through Workplay.com and are $20 each or $25 at the door.