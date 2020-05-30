**Order Ahead – Drive Thru Market available.**

The MarketPlace at Lee Branch is an open air, rain or shine Alabama certified farmers market for high quality fresh, locally-grown vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers. It’s where you go to meet your neighborhood farmers with gorgeous local produce, grass fed beef and pork, free range chickens and eggs or to pick up fresh fruits and nuts, prepared foods, gourmet organic popcorn, traditionally-made relishes, cheeses, preserves and breads. And, it’s where local artisans and craftsman offer their handmade items with an Alabama flair.