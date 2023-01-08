The Manhattan Transfer: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Manhattan Transfer, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, was the first group ever to win Grammys in both pop and jazz categories in the same year. The dozen Grammy nominations they received for their "Vocalese" album is second only to Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" as the most nominated album in one year. This iconic jazz ensemble has released 19 singles and 29 albums, including a new album, "Fifty," in 2022. With sold-out world tours and record sales in the millions, The Manhattan Transfer celebrate its 50th anniversary and final world tour on the Hoover Public Library stage on Jan. 8 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 plus processing fees. For ticket information, go to hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing

