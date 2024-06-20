“The Lakeview Triple Play: Beer, Baseball and Budweiser Clydesdales” Event and MLB Watch Party Presented by Adams Beverages

Come be a part of “The Official Budweiser Watch Party” on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the Lakeview Triple Play: Beer, Baseball, and Budweiser Clydesdales event. You’re not gonna want to miss this block party for the St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants game at Rickwood at 6:15 p.m.. The event will kick off with a full hitch parade at Pepper Place South, with a route that will feature many of Lakeview’s favorite restaurants and bars. The Clydesdales will grace the streets from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., accompanied by live music starting at 3 p.m. The Next Round podcast will be onsite for live predictions and game commentary at the patio of Moe’s starting at 3 p.m.

The route will feature prominent businesses, such as Lumbar, Automatic, Mayawell, Church Key, Al’s on 7th, Tin Roof, Hattie B’s, Oasis, Mojo, The Mayor, Jack Brown’s, Umami, Los Amigos, Nana Funs, Innisfree, The Refinery, Lou’s, Moe’s, and Slice.

Since 2007, the mission at Folds of Honor has been to provide families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities. To date, they have awarded 52,000 scholarships across the country. Together, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners including Adam’s Beverages have donated $28 million, which has funded over 5,000 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.