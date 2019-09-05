"THE GUARDIAN": A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT PROPERTY ASSET THEFT

OLLI of Greater Birmingham and New Horizons of UAB present "The Guardians": A Documentary About Property Asset Theft. Attorneys Sandra Vinik and Burton Dunn will be available to answer questions.

We will watch a chilling saga about educated seniors with assets who were deprived of their liberty and finances. Armed with court orders obtained under dubious circumstances, court-appointed guardians had these elderly people removed from their homes, isolated them from their families, and then systematically emptied their bank accounts.

Burton Dunn, an elder law attorney, will attend to answer questions on Alabama law and how seniors should protect themselves. Coffee served at 9:00 and program starts at 9:30. Admission is free.